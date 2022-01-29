Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,157 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000.

PWV stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

