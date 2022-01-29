Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 94 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,590,000 after acquiring an additional 187,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,222,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $317.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

