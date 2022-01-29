Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

CNP stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

