Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $669,000 Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. Analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

