Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $669,000 Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 9.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 329,830 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.96. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

