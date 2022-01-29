Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 423.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

