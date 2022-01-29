Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of BGR opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

