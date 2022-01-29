Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 833 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $200,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LPX opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

