Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.85. 118,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.18. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.