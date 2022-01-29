Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Fernbridge Capital Management LP reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 118,898 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 8.0% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $66,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 49,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 75,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 404,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $135,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $301.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

