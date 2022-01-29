Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

MX opened at C$59.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$37.85 and a 12-month high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.8200002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.18.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

