M&G (LON:MNG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on the stock.

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 213.10 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 201.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.24. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 175.90 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

