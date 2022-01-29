MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 1,883.3% in January

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 1,883.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,699,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 2,644,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. MGT Capital Investments has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

