Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

