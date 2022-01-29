Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,173 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $114,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

