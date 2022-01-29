Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Middlesex Water stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

