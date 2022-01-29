Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 157.9% in January

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the period.

NYSE:HIE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. 59,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,320. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

