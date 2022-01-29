Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $107.82

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.82 and last traded at $108.09, with a volume of 17502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

