Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $297,590.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $355.66 or 0.00940150 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.17 or 0.06675085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,797.33 or 0.99914038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052058 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 26,732 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.