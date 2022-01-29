Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $15.56. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 5,676 shares.

The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.36.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

