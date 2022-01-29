Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.3% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $3,173,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TOL opened at $56.24 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

