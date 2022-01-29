Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.49 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.75%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

