Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.69 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

