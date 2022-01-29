Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $4,149,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in ITT by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.