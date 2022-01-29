Mizuho Begins Coverage on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.86.

HAIN opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

