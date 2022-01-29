Mizuho Increases American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $44.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.03.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 120.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

