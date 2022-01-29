Mizuho Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $250.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $375.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $410.36.

NYSE TWLO opened at $188.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a one year low of $172.61 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 28.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Twilio by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Twilio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Twilio by 622.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

