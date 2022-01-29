MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $788.95

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 788.95 ($10.64) and traded as low as GBX 713.12 ($9.62). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 722 ($9.74), with a volume of 3,968 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLE. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 910 ($12.28) to GBX 900 ($12.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £408.14 million and a PE ratio of 12.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 741.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 787.54.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

