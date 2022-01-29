MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

