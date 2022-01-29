Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTC opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Mmtec has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mmtec by 99.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 108,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mmtec during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mmtec during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

