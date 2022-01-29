Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Shares of MBT stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. Research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

