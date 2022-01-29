Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report sales of $49.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $49.73 million. Model N reported sales of $42.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $212.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.32. 87,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $958.92 million, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Model N by 17.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 24.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at about $13,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

