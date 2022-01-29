Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $2,378,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $159.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Moderna by 3,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 36,123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

