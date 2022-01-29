Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYSRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

