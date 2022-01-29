MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,460.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

Shares of MONOY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. 53,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.