Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) Insider Caroline Roxburgh Acquires 1,440 Shares of Stock

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) insider Caroline Roxburgh purchased 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £2,476.80 ($3,341.61).

Shares of MTE opened at GBX 169.20 ($2.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 852.25. The company has a market cap of £314.80 million and a PE ratio of 3.04. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 155 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 226.99 ($3.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

