Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.72

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 13651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLUE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

