Morgan Stanley Boosts The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target to $31.00

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

BATRK opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 65.1% during the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 853,000 shares during the period. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $5,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.