Morgan Stanley Increases The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 2,160

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,150 ($29.01) to GBX 2,160 ($29.14) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,442.00.

WEGRY opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

