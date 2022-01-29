Morgan Stanley Lowers Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $154.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.57.

Shares of SRE opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.05.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

