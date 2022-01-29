Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lowered to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. The company has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $3,457,788. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

