Morgan Stanley Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $58.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.71 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,713,000 after purchasing an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.