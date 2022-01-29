Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 2,400 ($32.38) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.26) to GBX 2,290 ($30.90) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.86) to GBX 2,320 ($31.30) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.78) to GBX 2,600 ($35.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,485 ($33.53).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,896 ($25.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,026.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,539.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,838 ($24.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,363 ($45.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other news, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,045 ($27.59) per share, for a total transaction of £102,250 ($137,951.97). Also, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.96) per share, for a total transaction of £413.10 ($557.34). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,518 shares of company stock worth $17,413,810.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.