Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Issues Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MUR stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

