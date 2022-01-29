Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

ASTE opened at $63.09 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.