Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGYS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $36.95 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $909.38 million, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

