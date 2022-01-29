Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Photronics by 76,952.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,954 shares of company stock worth $2,531,510 in the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

