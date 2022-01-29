My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $968,986.00

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $968,986.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.58 or 0.06776174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,027.24 or 0.99891919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003172 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

