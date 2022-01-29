Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $238.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq stock opened at $174.66 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $7,363,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.