National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.43). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TAC. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.